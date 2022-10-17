7. Danner Recurve Get It

Packed full of high-tech features, the Danner Recurve is a great choice for an all-around winter snow boot. The full-grain leather and suede upper is both durable and stylish, a waterproof membrane keeps your feet dry, while 400-gram high-performance insulation traps warmth. Better yet, the boot has a three-layer OrthoLite footbed for maximum comfort, and the Vibram SPE midsole is made with rubberized EVA, which provides a plush feel and resists packing out.

[$250; danner.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!