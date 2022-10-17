Gear

Snow Boots Guide: The 11 Best Pairs of 2022

Blue Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III Boot on a white background. snow boots
11
Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III BootCourtesy Image 8 / 11
by Jack Haworth

8. Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III Boot

Get It

The Bugaboot from Columbia has been a winter staple for years. This version carries on the tradition with its waterproof leather upper, seam-sealed construction, and 200-gram insulation. The lightweight midsole provides a comfy ride with extra energy return to keep you feeling light on your feet, even during long treks through the backcountry. On the bottom, Columbia’s proprietary Omni-Grip rubber outsole creates sure grip on a variety of surfaces.  

[$120; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear