8. Columbia Men’s Bugaboot III Boot Get It

The Bugaboot from Columbia has been a winter staple for years. This version carries on the tradition with its waterproof leather upper, seam-sealed construction, and 200-gram insulation. The lightweight midsole provides a comfy ride with extra energy return to keep you feeling light on your feet, even during long treks through the backcountry. On the bottom, Columbia’s proprietary Omni-Grip rubber outsole creates sure grip on a variety of surfaces.

[$120; columbia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!