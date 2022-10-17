Gear

Snow Boots Guide: The 11 Best Pairs of 2022

Earth color Merrell Men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell Waterproof on a white background. snow boots
11
Merrell Men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell WaterproofCourtesy Image 9 / 11
by Jack Haworth

9. Merrell Men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell Waterproof

Merrell hiking boots are well known in the outdoor industry, so it’s no surprise the brand’s snow boots are also top-notch. In addition to a fleece lining, Merrell added 200 grams of insulation in the toes—so you get warmth exactly where you need it most. This boot also features a leather upper with an impermeable waterproof membrane, a removable contoured insole for support, and a grippy outsole with 5mm lugs. 

[$150; merrell.com]

