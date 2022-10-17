9. Merrell Men’s Thermo Snowdrift Mid Shell Waterproof Get It

Merrell hiking boots are well known in the outdoor industry, so it’s no surprise the brand’s snow boots are also top-notch. In addition to a fleece lining, Merrell added 200 grams of insulation in the toes—so you get warmth exactly where you need it most. This boot also features a leather upper with an impermeable waterproof membrane, a removable contoured insole for support, and a grippy outsole with 5mm lugs.

[$150; merrell.com]

