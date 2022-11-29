10. 509 Sinister X7 Ignite S1 Goggles Get it

Fogging is a fact of life when surfing powder on a snowmobile, but these goggles deploy a wealth of technology to eliminate clouded lenses. A humidity sensor built into the frame monitors moisture levels and automatically switches on the heated lens and peripheral fan to banish condensation. A manual setting (adjusted through the 509 app, using Bluetooth smartphone connectivity) lets you override the sensors. And interchangeable lenses (from $70) adapt the system to varying light conditions so you can see clear through storms and sun.

[$280; ride509.com]

