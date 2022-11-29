11. POC Levator MIPS Helmet with Goggles Get it

With its first visor helmet, POC preserves the classic goggle-strap aesthetic to make the Levator look less robo-dork than some integrations. It also boosts impact protection: Along with Mips technology that deflects side impacts, the raised panel of EVA foam absorbs impact from glancing blows. Interchangeable Clarity lenses developed by Carl Zeiss deliver sharp optics and allow for replacements (a spare low-light lens is included) should your shield get scratched during careless transport.

[$550; na.pocsports.com]

