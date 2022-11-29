3. Vuarnet Adventure Sunglasses Get it

Riffing on the 1990s skinny styles, these sunglasses feature a 3D-printed frame that generates no waste during production: Leftover polymer powder is used for the next round of manufacturing. The bio-based material uses castor oil beans instead of petroleum, and vents in the frame dump sweat to prevent fogging. Lenses are coated with Vuarnet’s proprietary Skilynx mirrored treatment to cut glare—making the Adventure an on-snow performer that looks sharp on city streets.

[$470; us.vuarnet.com]

