Gear

The Best New Winter Goggles and Shades Fuse Retro Styles With Cutting Edge Performance

Silver mirrored lens sunglasses with a thick black frame on a white background.
9
Courtesy Image 1 / 9

3. Vuarnet Adventure Sunglasses

Get it

Riffing on the 1990s skinny styles, these sunglasses feature a 3D-printed frame that generates no waste during production: Leftover polymer powder is used for the next round of manufacturing. The bio-based material uses castor oil beans instead of petroleum, and vents in the frame dump sweat to prevent fogging. Lenses are coated with Vuarnet’s proprietary Skilynx mirrored treatment to cut glare—making the Adventure an on-snow performer that looks sharp on city streets.

[$470; us.vuarnet.com]

Man skiing down a slope. ski boots

The Best Ski Boots for Winter 2022-23

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear