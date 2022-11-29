4. Smith XC Sunglasses Get it

Rifling through its archives, Smith unearthed this classic from the 1983–84 collection and updated it with of-the-moment materials. The flip-up carbonic lens offers ChromaPop color enhancement and an oil- and water-repellant coating that reduces smudging. Nose pads made of megol (which gets stickier when introduced to moisture) hold the frame in place, and the Evolve polymer incorporates bio-based material (53 percent) to lessen reliance on non-renewable materials.

[$179; smithoptics.com]

