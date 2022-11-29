Gear

The Best New Winter Goggles and Shades Fuse Retro Styles With Cutting Edge Performance

Tortoise shell framed sunglasses with wire temples on an off-white background.
9
Courtesy Image 3 / 9

5. Anon Strategist Sunglasses

Get it

Beta titanium (which is more flexible than standard ti alloys) lightens this update on the classic glacier glasses with a wire brow accent and earpieces that don’t feel bulky when wearing a winter toque. Polarized lenses eliminate glare, and a narrow side shield adds protection from reflected light to make the Strategist a legit choice for on-snow sport.

[$230; burton.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear