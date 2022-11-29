6. Marker Smooth Operator Goggles Get it

By trimming bulk and using hyper-flexible plastics, these packable goggles slide easily into a jacket or pants pocket—making them easy to stow while riding lifts or ordering an après drink. Old-school perforated lenses let steam escape through the foam, but the cyndrilical lens shape offers better clarity than anything from the 1980s. The curvature mimics the eye’s own roundness and eliminates peripheral distortion.

[$80; markerbindings.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!