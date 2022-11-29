7. Spy Marauder Elite Goggles Get it

Fun fact: Spy used artificial intelligence to test 10 million different lens makeups and identify the best formula for color and contrast sharpening on snow. The resulting Happy Boost technology delivers 30 percent more color enhancement than the human eye (and 15 percent more than any competitor, says Spy). Other high-tech features of the Marauder Elite include vents that exploit the Venturi effect to suction out hot air, “deadbolt” magnets that firmly secure each swappable lens, and toric lenses with sophisticated curves that deliver sharp optics across all points of the wide-angle lens.

[$280; spyoptic.com]

