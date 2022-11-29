8. Sweet Protection Durden Goggles Get it

Though it rocks a chunky frame like the goggles of yesteryear, the Durden’s broad field of view is totally now. Wrapping the lens to the temples affords uninhibited peripherals. Even the strap uses a gee-whiz attachment system that tacks to the outside of the frame for a better interface with a helmet. And Sweet’s proprietary RIG lens heightens on-snow contrast without adjusting color—making this the visual equivalent of spinning vinyl.

[$130; sweetprotection.com]

