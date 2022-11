9. Atomic Four Q HD Goggles Get it

Only the vivid color is a throwback. These interchangeable windshields use a new Fusion Double Lens technology that replaces bulky foam with lamination between the fog-reducing double lenses. The result is sharper, refraction-free optics with an extra-wide field of vision.

[$260; atomic.com]

