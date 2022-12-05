Once snow blankets the local trails, many folks hunker down until the spring thaw. Unfortunately, they’re missing one of winter’s greatest pleasures—strapping on a pair of snowshoes and exploring a beautiful snow-covered landscape.

Featuring elongated frames for floatation, teeth or crampons for additional traction, and adjustable bindings, snowshoes help you move quickly and confidently across snowy or icy terrain. The right snowshoes for you depend on the conditions you’ll encounter, but there are models for everything from hard-packed ice to deep backcountry powder.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 premium snowshoes from top brands including Atlas, Crescent Moon, Tubbs, MSR, and more. This guide features options to fit a range of budgets, skill sets, and conditions, so no matter where you are, you’ll be ready to head out on the trails this winter.

The Best Snowshoes for Winter 2022-23

