1. Atlas Range-MTN Get It

A top-of-the-line snowshoe, the Range-MTN from Atlas creates confidence underfoot in all conditions. The bindings feature the Boa Fit System for a highly adjustable and secure fit, while an aggressive toe crampon and serrated aluminum traction rails offer enhanced grip on ice and snow. The lightweight aluminum frame tapers from a cylindrical to an elliptical shape to deliver increased strength and a stiffer, more responsive ride.

[$320; atlassnowshoe.com]

