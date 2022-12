10. Retrospec Drifter Get It

Need a pair of beginner snowshoes that get the job done? Consider the Retrospec Drifter. These deliver durability and excellent traction at a beginner-friendly price point. The shoes feature a familiar frame shape and three-strap binding system, and the polyethylene deck can stand up to multiple seasons of use.

[From $65; retrospec.com]

