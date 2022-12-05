Gear

The 10 Best Snowshoes for Winter 2022-23

by Jack Haworth

2. Crescent Moon Big Sky 32

The Big Sky 32 from Crescent Moon is built for backcountry exploring. Larger bindings can accommodate larger boots, including snowboard boots, while the generous surface area and a moderated teardrop shape provide better floatation and maneuverability in deep powder. The traversing claws and stainless steel teeth located on the ball, heel, and climbing toe claw provide maximum traction in nearly any direction. 

[$240; crescentmoonsnowshoes.com]

