3. Faber S-Line Get It

The S-Line from Faber is designed to help you slide over the snow with each step, making it ideal for backcountry adventures with frequent climbs and descents. The wing traction decking provides control whether you’re going up or down: On ascents, the wings act like crampons that dig into the snow for traction, and on descents, they act like brakes to keep your slides under control. This snowshoe-ski hybrid is designed for all skill levels, and it’s a great way to more easily cover ground on snowy terrain.

[$284; fabersnowshoes.com]

