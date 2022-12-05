5. TSL Symbioz Racing Get It

Weighing in at only 1.4 pounds per pair, the TSL Symbioz Racing snowshoes are the lightest and quickest model on the list. The flexible frame is designed to provide a natural stride and excellent propulsion, an ideal combo for athletes looking to hit maximum speed. Racers will also benefit from superb traction created by its four spikes and the injection-molded traction bars.

[$200; us-store.tsloutdoorna.com]

