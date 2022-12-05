Gear

The 10 Best Snowshoes for Winter 2022-23

TSL Symbioz Racing on a white background. snowshoes
10
TSL Symbioz RacingCourtesy Image 5 / 10
by Jack Haworth

5. TSL Symbioz Racing

Get It

Weighing in at only 1.4 pounds per pair, the TSL Symbioz Racing snowshoes are the lightest and quickest model on the list. The flexible frame is designed to provide a natural stride and excellent propulsion, an ideal combo for athletes looking to hit maximum speed. Racers will also benefit from superb traction created by its four spikes and the injection-molded traction bars. 

[$200; us-store.tsloutdoorna.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Gear