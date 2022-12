6. Tubbs Wayfinder Get It

Ideal for those planning to stay on flat to somewhat hilly trails this winter, the Tubbs Wayfinder delivers a solid package. The bindings feature Boa closures for easy adjustments, the lightweight decking makes these easier to move around in, and the carbon steel toe and heel crampons provide excellent bite for enhanced grip with every step.

[$200; tubbssnowshoes.com]

