7. Flashtek Lightweight Snowshoes Get It

For beginners looking to try snowshoeing for the first time, the Flashtek kit provides unparalleled value: These snowshoes come with adjustable trekking poles and a tote bag for easy storage. The snowshoes’ aluminum frame is lightweight, the forged aluminum alloy crampons provide plenty of traction for trails, and the intuitive three-strap binding system allows for hassle-free entry and exit.

[$70; amazon.com]

