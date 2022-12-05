Gear

The 10 Best Snowshoes for Winter 2022-23

by Jack Haworth

7. Flashtek Lightweight Snowshoes

For beginners looking to try snowshoeing for the first time, the Flashtek kit provides unparalleled value: These snowshoes come with adjustable trekking poles and a tote bag for easy storage. The snowshoes’ aluminum frame is lightweight, the forged aluminum alloy crampons provide plenty of traction for trails, and the intuitive three-strap binding system allows for hassle-free entry and exit.

[$70; amazon.com]

