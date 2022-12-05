8. Crescent Moon Eva Foam Snowshoes Get It

A unique alternative to traditional snowshoes, the Eva Foam snowshoes from Crescent Moon are lightweight, quiet, and ultra-comfortable. While these aren’t for charging into deep powder, the Eva Foam’s teardrop shape and ice spikes make them perfect for day hiking or even running on trails with lightly packed snow (they’re inspired by the design of Hoka running shoes).

[$179; crescentmoonsnowshoes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!