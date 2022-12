9. Dion 164 SecureFit Binding/Ice Cleat Get It

When hard-packed trails or icy conditions are in the forecast, the Model 164 from Dion provides the underfoot security you need. Chunky stainless steel ice cleats provide excellent traction, while the heel cleat features Teflon Hardcoat to prevent snow from sticking—so you get good grip and don’t pick up weight as you walk.

[$215; dionnevitrek.com]

