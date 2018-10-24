Bring the Noise With Sonos’ New Beastie Boys Speaker

That old portable speaker collecting dust on your shelf will never give you high quality, room-filling audio—you need a new smart speaker that’s up to the task. Smart speakers are a great way to bring your audio setup into the 21st century, but now there’s a new reason to shell out: Sonos has announced a collaboration with one of the most influential music groups of all time, the Beastie Boys. On December 6, the company will release a limited edition Beastie Boys version of its Play:5 speaker. It’s the result of a collaboration between Sonos, Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, and artist Barry McGee, who designed the graphic: “Beastie Boys” in a bold red font splashed across a plain white Play:5.

“Beastie Boys always adapted their style to each moment, and the albums get better with time. I wanted to use graphics in the same spirit—something abrasive that rewards a closer look,” McGee said in a press release. “The speaker has a pretty contemporary and clean design, so I used a pattern that disrupts the front of the speaker, but still complements it.”

All proceeds from sales of the speaker will go toward Peace Sisters, an organization promoting women’s education in Africa, and Little Kids Rock, a group that supports music education in public schools. The donations will be made in the name of the Adam Yauch Foundation, the charity established in memory of the founding member of the Beastie Boys.

The group has been an inspiration for the Sonos team from the start: The Beastie hit “No Sleep till Brooklyn” was the first tune played on the company’s speakers, Sonos Global Head of Music Brian Beck said in a press release. Teaming up with a Horovitz and Diamond was a natural fit for the company.

“Beastie Boys are a revered and inspirational force in music, with a legacy we are incredibly grateful to support through this exclusive collaboration,” he added.

The speaker will retail for $499, and you can purchase it on sonos.com or select retailers worldwide on December 6.