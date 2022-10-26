3. Yogasleep Dohm Nova Sound Machine and Night Light Get it

The Dohm Nova is unique in the sound machine world because it uses an actual fan (that doesn’t provide cooling air) inside the device to produce sleep-inducing noises. The internal fan can be set to 10 different speeds to vary the intensity of the sound. Tge device also includes volume buttons, an amber night light with adjustable brightness, and a sleep timer that can be set for 45 or 90 minutes or 8 hours.

[$65; yogasleep.com]

