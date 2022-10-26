5. HoMedics SoundSpa Ultra Portable Rechargeable Sound Machine Get it

The portable SoundSpa from HoMedics uses an internal lithium-ion rechargeable battery that holds up to a 12 hour charge, so it’s ideal for taking on trips. For sounds, you get 12 options—including fan, ocean, energize, rainforest, thunderstorm, and more—that can be set to a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute timer along with an always-on option. A dedicated travel lock ensures it doesn’t turn on accidentally in your bag while moving about.

[$55; homedics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!