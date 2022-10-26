6. LectroFan Micro2 Get it

For travelers who need to maximize their luggage space but still want to bring along a dedicated sound machine, the pint-size Micro2 is an ideal choice. About the size of a plum, the Micro2 has an innovative swiveling speaker on top that folds flat for storage. It projects 11 distinct sleep sounds—four types of white, pink, and brown noise along with two ocean surf sounds—toward your head while snoozing. You can also pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the speaker for playing your tunes or podcasts out loud, and the rechargeable battery will last up to 40 hours while playing ambient noise.

[$35; soundofsleep.com]

