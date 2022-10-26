7. myNoise App Get it

If you’re really into minimal devices but still need a bit of sleep-inducing noise at night, just download the myNoise app. The app gives you access to a ton of noises like rain on a tent, waterfall, fireplace, distant thunder, fan noise, and tropical rainstorm. It’s not just for sleep, either. You can also choose from a range of productivity boosters, meditation soundscapes, relaxing sounds, speech blockers, and focus enhancers as well.

[Free; mynoise.net]

