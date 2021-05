Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones GET IT!

Prefer earbuds but you want a more robust audio experience? Then these earbuds are the ones for you, allowing you to customize the experience so you’re never anything less than thrilled with what you’re hearing.

Get It: Pick up the Liberty 2 Pro Earbuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones ($150) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!