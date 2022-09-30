Spoil That Pooch of Yours With This Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love our dogs, don’t we folks? In many ways, we love them more than other people. They love us unconditionally and they’re just a bundle of joy. That’s why we try to spoil them whenever we can. And spoil them you will if you get them the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed from Chewy.

Chewy is your go-to spot when it comes to getting your dog all the goodies they need. From snacks and food and sweaters and toys and all sorts of stuff, you can get them delivered right to your house and typically at an amazingly low price. Such as this fantastic goodie your dog would love to lay their head on.

As soon as that pooch lays its head on this Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed, it will feel relaxed. It’s got a faux shag fur lining that feels amazing on their fur. It helps keep them cozy and warm without overbearing them. It’s also got a water-resistant nylon bottom to help keep the floor dry if they get so relaxed and have an accident.

Another benefit of the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed is how full it is. This thing has extra filling in it, which helps the dog’s joint and muscle pain get some relief. It’s got a raised edge so they can burrow in and get even more comfortable than they would be. Kind of the perfect gift for the furry little maniac.

If you are looking to spoil that dog of yours rotten, then we suggest picking up the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed for them. It’s so comfortable and supportive that they’ll have a hard time getting up from it to act like the fools that they sometimes can be.

Get It: Pick up the Best Friends by Sheri Original Calming Shag Fur Dog Bed (starting at $22; was $30) at Chewy

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers