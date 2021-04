Frisco Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover GET IT!

Warm weather means it’s time to get out of the house. And you can bring the pooch with you on these trips without worrying about the backseat getting damaged or covered in fur. Having this in our car has been a real headache saver.

Get It: Pick up the Frisco Water Resistant Hammock Car Seat Cover ($16; was $20) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!