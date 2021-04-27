Spoil Your Dog With The Goodies At The Chewy Flash Sale

Nylabone DuraChew Double Bone Bacon Flavored Dog Chew Toy GET IT!

Keep your pup busy with this chew toy. It smells like bacon so they will spend all day long chewing on this bad boy and let you take a breather from the dog’s never-ending need for attention. We love them, but sometimes we need a break.

Get It: Pick up the Nylabone DuraChew Double Bone Bacon Flavored Dog Chew Toy ($16; was $25) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!