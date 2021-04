OneTigris Tactical Vest Nylon Front Clip Dog Harness GET IT!

Keep your dog secured when you go for a walk with this comfortable harness. You’ll make it so there’s no chance they slip away and cause some mayhem during your walks. It’s certainly helped with our pup.

Get It: Pick up the OneTigris Tactical Vest Nylon Front Clip Dog Harness ($29; was $34) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!