Spoil Your Dog With The Goodies At The Chewy Flash Sale

SmartBones Mini Chicken Wrapped Sticks Chicken Flavor Dog TreatsGET IT!
When your pooch gets the scent of these treats, they will go nuts. These are so tasty and enjoyable for dogs that you can get them to do anything.
Get It: Pick up the SmartBones Mini Chicken Wrapped Sticks Chicken Flavor Dog Treats ($7; was $15) at Chewy
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss
Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top