Spoil Yourself With This Spike Lee Special Edition Fountain Pen Set

Do you do a lot of writing in your day? Not just on a computer, but we mean on paper with a pen. Then you deserve to spoil yourself with a fountain pen that will make writing a fun experience. A pen that glides along like an Olympic figure skater. And you can get one in the Meisterstück Spike Lee Special Edition Coffret Set.

Montblanc is quite the outlet, dedicated to delivering some of the highest-end items around. And with this Meisterstück Spike Lee Special Edition Coffret Set, you will get quite an elegant fountain pen. Not just that, but a softcover notebook adorned with some art that honors the man himself, Spike Lee.

Spike Lee is an icon. Not just as a filmmaker, but as a figure in the sports world. But being that he’s a filmmaker first, the man is quite fond of writing. And writing by hand. So to honor his journey as a writer, he gets his own signature fountain pen set. A set we have gotten hold of and we can say is really special.

If you are willing to throw down the money on this set, you won’t regret it. People like us who love to write by hand will love having this kind of pen in our lives. Fill it up with ink from the bottle that comes in this set and jot down your notes with a grace that is impossible to achieve with a simple BIC pen. Add in this amazing notebook that comes with it, and you’ll fall in love with writing all over again.

Whether you write a bunch at the office or you do a lot of writing in your personal time, this Meisterstück Spike Lee Special Edition Coffret Set is something you deserve to spoil yourself with. Anyone that gets a glimpse of this bad boy in your life will be jealous almost instantly. There are only 500 of these in existence, so jump on it now before the chance to try them out disappears.

Get It: Pick up the Meisterstück Spike Lee Special Edition Coffret Set ($1,065) at Montblanc

