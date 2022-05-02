Sport watches track more than just the time. Today’s smart timepieces can do everything from logging your miles to storing topographic maps to monitoring your recovery time. That makes them an essential accessory for mountain adventures. These stats are not only vital for your health, they’re also important to your safety when you’re venturing into the backcountry.

With their abundance of features, outdoor watches for mountain adventures tend to be pricier than your basic step counter and time teller. The average cost is around $200, which is an excellent value considering they have GPS, Bluetooth, training programs, and more built into their tiny frames.

We’ve rounded up seven solid watch options for snowboarding, hiking, backcountry skiing, bushwhacking, and other activities where you’ll find yourself in the wilderness. Here are the models to try in 2022.

The Best Sport Watches for Mountaineering, Hiking, Skiing, and More

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!