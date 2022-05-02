1. Coros Apex Get It

Whether you’re mountain climbing, trail running, skiing, or doing all the above, the Coros Apex has an activity profile for you. Built-in athlete coaching programs help you maintain your fitness off the mountain, and a reliable battery life of up to 100 hours in UltraMax GPS mode and 30 days in normal use mean you’re supported even during overnight expeditions. The watch’s bold type and multiple interfaces are easy to read, while the tough aluminum bezel holds up against harsh conditions.

[Starting at $299; coros.com]

