2. Casio ProTrek PRG270 Get It

It’s definitely old school, but Casio’s ProTrek PRG270 model tracks all the basics for mountaineers. Triple sensors measure altitude, atmospheric pressure, temperature, and compass bearing. Because it’s solar powered and lasts up to six months on minimal light, batteries and USB charging aren’t necessary. A countdown timer, stopwatch, 12-hour and 24-hour time format, alarms, and world time with 31 time zones are there if you need them. Plus, the price is unbeatable compared to other models with similar features.

[$180; rei.com]

