3. Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar Edition Get It

If budget isn’t an issue, the solar-powered model of the Fenix 6S is worth checking out for its long list of features. Data wonks will appreciate that it tracks highly specific metrics like vertical feet ascended and descended, and health-conscious wearers will love being able to see their blood oxygen levels in real time. Record your ski, indoor climb, or mountain bike ride, and pair it with a satellite communicator like the inReach Mini for maintaining off-the-grid contact. The solar panel is built into the lens, so as long as you’re outside in the sun, your watch is getting juice.

[$800; garmin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!