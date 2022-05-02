4. Ripcurl Search GPS 2 Get It

Ripcurl is best known for its surf products, but the Search GPS 2 outdoor watch is packed with premium features that are useful both on and off the water. In addition to swell and tide tracking, you can also use it to monitor wind conditions, moon phases, and sunrise/sunset times. The small, square frame doesn’t get in the way when sliding on a pack or managing a climbing rope, and the plastic and rubber construction is easy to clean. Built-in GPS logs your mileage, time, and other crucial stats, too.

[$300; ripcurl.com]

