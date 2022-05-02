5. Honor GS Pro Get It

This rugged, value-oriented watch is ready for your biggest adventures. Built to withstand everything from sand to salt spray and water, the GS Pro is tailored toward people who would rather exercise outdoors than indoors. It features over 100 workout modes, and when switched into power-saving mode with GPS on, it lasts up to 100 hours. While most watches come with one interface style, you can customize this one for improved readability and personalization.

[$169; walmart.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!