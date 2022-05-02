6. Suunto 9 Peak Get It

The Suunto 9 Peak is a compelling option for athletes who measure every ounce of their kit. It’s thinner and 36 percent lighter than its counterpart, the Suunto 9 Baro, but it still logs sleep, stress, location, and altitude, and it comes with 80-plus sport modes. Better yet, this model is made with 100-percent renewable energy in Finland, and the Finnish design comes through in the minimalist details. It’s constructed with grade 5 titanium and sapphire glass for lightness, durability, and excellent scratch resistance, so it won’t break if you brush up against a rock. Pair it with all your favorite fitness apps, from Strava to Xhale.

[$699; suunto.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!