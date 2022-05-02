7. Fitbit Versa 3 Get It

Feeling energized for a full day of mountain running, climbing, or snowsports? With a premium plan, you can consult the Fitbit Versa 3’s Daily Readiness Score to find out if your energy level matches your body’s real-time data. Set and track fitness goals through the watch and let the built-in GPS track your movements on the trail. Like most Fitbits, this device also plays music and displays call, text, and app notifications, too.

[$230; fitbit.com]

