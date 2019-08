Going by RV means adventure by day with a critter-free bed at night. For a next-level trip, pack gear that can withstand abuse—and fun.

From mountain bikes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s a ton of different gear that can make journeying by RV a great way to travel. We’ve picked out nine of the latest and greatest essentials here. And once you’ve got what you need, check out these three awesome RV trip itineraries.