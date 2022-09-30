Spruce up Your Living Room With This Ebern Sofa Sectional From Wayfair

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new season upon us, it seems like a good time to make some changes around the house. We spend a lot of time looking at the same old furniture and after a while, it gets old. So why not head on over to Wayfair and pick up this Ebern 97 Wide Corduroy Down Cushion Stationary Sofa to give your living room a nice little upgrade?

One look at this Ebern 97 Wide Corduroy Down Cushion Stationary Sofa and you can tell it’s a worthy addition to the home. It’s got a great look to it. A very simple, elegant design that comes in a few colorways so you can pick out the one that works best with your home’s aesthetic.

Another thing that makes the Ebern 97 Wide Corduroy Down Cushion Stationary Sofa so great is that it’s pretty damn comfy. You can sit on this or lay on it and feel the stress of the day just slide off your back. And there’s plenty of space for others to join you on this majestic sofa.

When you get this sectional, you’re not just getting a sofa. You’re getting two throw pillows to help accentuate the comfort of the whole piece. And you’re getting an ottoman so you and others can kick up your feets while hanging out. Perfect relaxation for a get-together, of which there are sure to be many with the fall and winter holidays coming up.

Wayfair has it all and this Ebern 97 Wide Corduroy Down Cushion Stationary Sofa is proof positive that you can get all the home goods you need for a great low price. So if you’re looking to spruce up the look and comfort of your living room, then you should head over to Wayfair right now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Ebern 97 Wide Corduroy Down Cushion Stationary Sofa ($740; was $1,040) at Wayfair

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers