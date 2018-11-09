Standout Gear From Day 1 of Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018





Today was the first day of the Outdoor Retailer 2018 Winter Market. After combining the show with the Snow Show this past January, the Winter Market is back to flying solo. With a more relaxed show floor and less foot traffic to navigate, we were left with more time to dive into the gear brands were showcasing.

Here are the brands and products that caught our eye as we navigated our way across the showroom floor during Day 1 of the show.

Smartwool

For Fall 2019, Smartwool is introducing IntraKnit technology. They’ve created body mapped base layers that use 3D sculpting to identify zones on the body that need breathability, compression, articulation, heating and more. Smartwool is the first brand to implement sculpting into merino wool baselayers, and crafted the IntraKnit collection based on the unique ways both males and females respond to high endurance activity.

Parks Project



Parks Project caught our eye in the Venture Out zone with their new capsule collection – they’ve partnered with National Geographic on a licensing deal that allowed them to comb through the Nat Geo archives and bring some of the publication’s most iconic images to life on T-shirts, a jacket, pouch and carabiner mug. This is the first iteration of a two-part capsule.

Vasque

Vasque is introducing new insulation into their men’s and women’s Cold Spark boot. Retain insulation, which is similar to space blankets, is paper thin and lightweight, equaling about 400 grams of Thinsulate. Using Retain cuts weight, bulk, and adds warmth to the boot.

Dovetail

Dovetail hit the market about 18 months ago, but they’ve been years in the making. Founded by women, for women, the brand takes pride in designing functional and durable workwear for women that truly need it. For 2019, they’re expanding their collection to include outerwear, like the Eli Chore Coat, an all-purpose work jacket that mixes thoughtful fit with technical details.

Osprey

Osprey’s booth displayed a hyper-focus on travel, showcasing “family collections,” such as the Transporter Series, each with a variety of bags and options within them. For their popular Daylite series, Osprey added a waist pack and showcased the growth of the line.

Forsake

For Fall 2019, Forsake is building upon their success with the Patch, by designing shoes, for women in particular, that address the desire to have one shoe that does it all. With styles that seamlessly transition from trail to town and include technical details like waterproofing and new tooling, Forsake is designing multi-use shoes for the modern adventurer.

Wigwam

Wigwam is focusing in on their heritage as a company. With more and more sock brands popping up each season, the brand is bringing renewed focus to their history in the space. For Fall 2019, they’re continuing to push their Ultimax and Ingenius technologies, both of which draw moisture away from the foot for ensured comfort during activity.

prAna

Hemp, fleece, and “versatility leading to utility” are all focuses for prAna. The brand hopes that by designing clothing that can be used for multiple purposes, while using sustainable materials, that they will encourage customers to cut down on consumption though buying product that can do it all. The PYX Down Jacket features 650 powerfill down, which is responsibly sourced, as well as PFC-free DWR.

Chacos

A key story for Chacos at this show was their Mountain Heart collection, featuring the Borealis Quilt, which integrates coffee insulation and waterproof leather into a lifestyle-oriented boot, and the Ramble, a camp shoe with an affordable price point that will stand up to the elements.

They’re also highlighting the Z Chromatic collection, which features their iconic Z Sandal in 31 different colors, along with their Print Shop, which allows customers to completely customize a pair of sandals, with the option of even printing their own photo on the shoe.

