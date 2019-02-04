Standout Men’s Snowboard Gear From Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2019





Outdoor Retailer 2019 Winter Market came and went this past week in Denver, Colorado. Combining this year’s show with the Snow Show presented the opportunity to check out all of the latest from the industry for Fall/Winter 2019 gear and apparel.

Here are the brands and products that caught our eye as we navigated our way across the showroom floor during the three days of the show.

Jones Mind Expander Snowboard and Splitboard

Jones‘ quest to create top tier snowboard products, accompanied with their real action against climate change, make them one of our favorite brands at the Snow Show.

Jones partners with (and creates public fundraising for) several non-profits like 1% For The Planet, Protect Our Winters, and Community Carbon Trees. As of the 2019/20 season, Jones snowboards feature responsibly harvested Forest Stewardship Council certified wood cores, Super Sap bio resin (bio-based, renewable epoxy made with plant-based carbon instead of petroleum based, which requires 33 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional epoxy), recycled ABS sidewalls with steel edges and are factory waxed with Wend Natural Wax.

Their splitboard technology includes a Boltless Bridge and a Mellow Magnitraction split that provide smooth rides and easy transitions.

Stance Snow Merino Wool

In fewer than five years, Stance has turned socks into one of the world’s most exciting accessories. The design collaborations that support athletes and artists make them the most aesthetically purposeful sock on the market.

These snow socks incorporate a Natural Wool Fusion Blend that naturally wicks moisture from the skin, provides thermo regulation, and has anti-microbial properties. A strategically placed breathable mesh improves the ventilation of the sock as well as adds comfort, and a reinforced arch provides correct support and reduces foot fatigue.

Coal Headwear The Bridger Cap

For Fall/Winter 2019, Coal Headwear will be incorporating a new fiber technology similar in characteristics to acrylic and wool, comprised of virgin and recycled materials. The low-impact alternative consumes 76 percent less energy, 85 percent less water, and 19 percent less C02 to produce.

The Bridger Cap is a low profile 5-panel hat with a retro style fleece and color blocked nylon. The shock cord and toggle back adjust the fit of this cap and there’s even a sweat-absorbent band on the inside.

Volcom 3L Gore-Tex Overall and Iguchi Slack Vest

For Fall 2019, Volcom is introducing its alternative to a backcountry backpack: the Iguchi Slack Vest. It provides a streamlined session by dispersing the gear needed for a Backcountry rider, with external straps for board/skis, pockets and sleeves for avalanche gear, and everything else you could need while off the grid.

And Volcom easily has the most stylish bib (or Overall in this case) with uncompromising functionality and fit.

Mountain Hardwear Boundary Ridge Gore-Tex 3L Jacket

Mountain Hardwear is relaunching its snow line for Fall/Winter 2019. The materials in this piece use a Gore-Tex Recycled 3L (100-percent recycled polyester) that is Blue Sign approved and has Recco technology. The lightweight recycled material does not sacrifice durability or wet-weather protection.

Airblaster Ninja Pro Suit

Airblaster is rider-owned and operated, and designed and developed by a small team in Portland, Oregon. They make uniquely designed men’s and women’s snowboard outerwear, and base layers (see the infamous Ninja suit above).

For Fall 2019, Airblaster will continue pushing the Ninja Suit Pro – endorsed by the one and only professional snowboarder Pat Moore. The onesie base layer has a 350-degree zip at the waste, a 2x Merino that provides thermally dynamic performance and odor resistance, as well as a DWR coating.

Oakley Prizm React Goggles and Mod 1 Helmet

Oakley brought out the big guns at the Outdoor Retailer show with the cutting-edge Prizm-React goggles. With a touch of a button, the technology of Prizm-React is designed to let riders adapt to on-mountain light conditions providing the freedom and versatility of three lens tint settings in one goggle. A glove-friendly button changes the lens tint to dark, medium or light.The electronics are integrated into the frame, maintaining the look and weight of a standard goggle.

Oakley also expanded their snow helmet line to suit more riders’ heads without sacrificing protection or comfort. The Mod 1 snow helmet, which pairs seamlessly with any Oakley goggle, is inspired by a traditional skateboard helmet.

Vans Jake Kuzyk Hi-Standard Snowboard Boot

Vans continues to support their athletes to pursue their love for snowboarding. They’ve created an entire line (including this Hi-Standard Men’s Snowboarding Boot) in collaboration with Jake Kuzyk, a Canadian-born and bred snowboarder.

It’s a simple boot with a solid construction perfect for park, urban, or big mountain riders. The Kuzyk boot features an in-step lace lock, UltraCush Lite footbeds and reverse waffle outsoles incorporating the classic checkerboard design as an ode to the Vans legacy.

Quiksilver Black Adler 2L Gore-Tex Jacket

Quiksilver 2019 incorporates Repreve fabric technology (converting post-consumer recycled water bottles into materials), a waterless fabric dying system, and a recycled Black Primaloft insulation (100 percent post-consumer recycled material) into some of their new Mountain lines.

This Gore-Tex snowboarding jacket caught our eye because of its intuitive pocket system, it’s sleek design, its durability and attainable price point.

The Best Gear For Your Next Backcountry Ski Trip

Gear News: Vuarnet Releases Classic Jeff Bridges 'The Dude' Sunglasses

10 Pieces of Women's Gear That'll Elevate Your First Time on a Snowboard

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!