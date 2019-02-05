Standout Women’s Snowboard Gear From Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2019





Outdoor Retailer 2019 Winter Market came and went this past week in Denver, Colorado. Combining this year’s show with the Snow Show presented the opportunity to check out all of the latest from the industry for Fall/Winter 2019 gear and apparel.

Here are the brands and products that caught our eye as we navigated our way across the showroom floor during the three days of the show.

Vans Mary Rand Snowboard Boot

Vans continues to support athletes to pursue their love for snowboarding. They’ve created this signature version of the Ferra Pro Women’s Snowboarding Boot in collaboration with Mary Rand, an innovative urban rider and backcountry ripper from the East Coast.

This is a multifaceted, all-mountain women’s boot engineered with the reliability of traditional laces, combined with the quick response and critical heel hold of Vans’ Hybrid Boa closure system for a more secure fit. They have a removable V2 Smartwool liner that is quick drying and anti-microbial and an UltraCush outsole.

Stance Snow Merino Wool

In fewer than five years, Stance has turned socks into one of the world’s most exciting accessories. The design collaborations that support athletes and artists make them the most aesthetically purposeful sock on the market.

These snow socks incorporate a Natural Wool Fusion Blend that naturally wicks moisture from the skin, provides thermo regulation, and has anti-microbial properties. A strategically placed breathable mesh improves the ventilation of the sock as well as provides added comfort, and a reinforced arch provides correct support and reduces foot fatigue.

Coal Headwear The Shuksan (Austen Sweetin Special Edition)

In the Fall/Winter 2019 Coal Headwear will be incorporating a new fiber technology similar in characteristics to acrylic and wool, composed of virgin and recycled materials.

The low-impact alternative consumes 76 percent less energy, 85 percent less water, and 19 percent less C02 to produce. Coal Headwear collaborated with one of their long-time snowboarding ambassadors, Austen Sweetin, to design this beanie based on one of the most iconic peaks in the North Cascades.

NIKITA Poplar Jacket

NIKITA is an iconic girls streetwear and outerwear brand that brings style and rebellious confidence to girls – from the streets to the mountains.

The clothes are designed by women who ride for women who ride – snowboard, ski and skate. The Poplar Jacket incorporates Thermore Ecodown that is 100-percent recycled material. This line is Blue Sign approved, rated at 15k waterproofness, has a luxury comfort lining (see purple fabric), and intuitive pocket placements.

Niche Nightshade All-Mountain/Freestyle

This is a snowboard company we can stand behind. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah and constructed in Austria, Niche is dedicated to providing the global snowboard community with a quality product whose environmental impact is lessened by thoughtful design, conscious material selection and the desire to craft quality snowboards.

Their use of alternative construction materials makes their boards lighter, with better vibration dampening, added elasticity, and increased durability. Niche goes against traditional snowboard manufacturing – which is pretty toxic – by using eco-friendlier materials like bio-resins, recycled materials, and sustainable tree-harvest practices.

Not to mention their graphic designs were some the most minimalist, meaningful, and raddest on the OR floor.

Airblaster Ashley Perceval Critter Print Ninja Suit

Airblaster is rider-owned and operated, and designed and developed by a small team in Portland, Oregon. They make uniquely designed men and women’s snowboard outerwear and base layers (see the infamous Ninja Suit above).

For Fall 2019, Airblaster is releasing this custom Ninja Suit print created by artist Ashley Perceval. The one-piece hooded base layer (with a ponytail portal) has an easy-access 350-degree zip at the waste, a 2x Merino that provides thermally dynamic performance and odor resistance, and a DWR coating.

Volcom Elm Gore Bib Overall

Because Bibs are so in right now, we scoured the floor for the best looking and most functional women’s bib on the showroom floor. For Fall 2019, Volcom is introducing its Elm Gore Bib Overall with a stretch 2-Layer laminate and a PFCec Free Breathable lining system with fully taped seams.

It includes Recco technology, a drop seat zipper (we know the struggle is real), and mesh-lined, zippered vents.

Jones Women’s Solution Split Board

Jones‘ quest to create top tier snowboard products, accompanied with their real action against climate change, make them one of our favorite brands at the Snow Show.

Jones partners with (and creates public fundraising for) several non-profits like 1% For The Planet, Protect Our Winters, and Community Carbon Trees. As of the 2019/20 season, Jones snowboards feature responsibly harvested Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood cores, Super Sap bio resin (bio-based, renewable epoxy made with plant-based carbon instead of petroleum based, which requires 33 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional epoxy), recycled ABS sidewalls with steel edges and are factory waxed with Wend Natural Wax.

Their splitboard technology includes a Boltless Bridge and a Mellow Magnitraction split that provide smooth rides and easy transitions.

Smith 4D Mag Goggle and Liberty Helmet





In Fall 2019, Smith is introducing the unisex 4D Mag goggle. The “Birdseye vision” increases the overall field of view by 25 percent, allowing you to see more of what’s going on all around you.

The easy-to-use lens-lock system secures the lens with a hybrid magnet. The goggles feature a quick-clip release on the back, silicon on the inside of the band that reduces slippage, and an antimicrobial triple-density foam that fits to your skin.

All Smith goggles fit seamlessly with Smith helmets, like the Liberty. The Liberty has an awesome ventilation system, and a removable antimicrobial, machine washable liner.

Billabong Boundary Mock Neck Fleece (Terra)

Billabong 2019 includes an Adventure Division Collection. We really liked this mock neck half zip polyester fleece coated with a DWR (durable water repellant) for water resistance in printed jacquard as a mid-layer.

Roxy Premiere Snow Jacket

Roxy 2019 proudly introduces their Warmlink technology in the Premiere Snow Jacket. Rechargeable, portable battery pack powered, the button on the front or a bluetooth app in your phone allows the rider to control the warmth output of the heating mechanism integrated into the jacket placed at the rider’s back.

With a 20K rating, the jacket is constructed with a recycled Primaloft Gold insulation (55 percent post-consumer recycled fibers), PFC-Free Gore-Tex, Repreve fabric technology (converting post-consumer recycled water bottles into materials), a waterless fabric-dying system, and Roxy’s Hydrosmart technology that delivers a natural and non-toxic moisturizing skincare formula directly onto your skin from the material at the neck.

Anyone up for a smart jacket?

