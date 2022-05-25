1. Isle Outpost 2.0 Get It

The Isle Outpost 2 is an extremely versatile standup paddleboard and one of the most resilient products Isle has ever made. This board is built to last thanks to its “nearly-indestructible” layer of thermo-molded polycarbonate and a shock-absorbing rail bumper that can handle all kinds of bumps and bashes. It’s a reliable, durable, and fantastic all-around board.

Dimensions: 10’6” x 32” x 4.8”

Materials: Polycarbonate

[$1,245; islesurfandsup.com]

