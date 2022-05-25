10. Jarvis Boards San Jacinto Get It

If you want a true wooden SUP, the best way to get one is to build it yourself. Yes, it definitely takes more time and effort to get out on the water. But on the plus side, you’ll be riding a board you put together with your own two hands, so you’ll know it inside and out (literally).

Jarvis Boards, a company based in Austin, TX, makes some of the best build-it-at-home wooden SUP kits on the market. And the brand’s San Jacinto model does it all: It’s ideal for fishing, fitness, and yoga, and it offers a good balance between stability and speed (Jarvis recommends it for calmer water). The pointed displacement hull, similar to what you’d find on a kayak, slices smoothly through the water, and a recessed deck puts the rider’s center of gravity lower for a more stable ride. Jarvis offers frame kits, wood, and plans to assemble your board.

Dimensions: 11’8” x 35” x 4” (smaller size also available)

Materials: Wood

[Plans from $49; jarvisboards.com]

