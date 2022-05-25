11. Starboard Hyper Nut Foil 5-in-1 Get It

Five sports on a single board? Starboard aimed for versatility and performance with the Hyper Nut Foil 5-in-1. With this board you can SUP surf and foil, wing foil, windsurf, and windsurf foil. Its wide nose gives it stability, while its short length and deep swallow tail provide precise control in the water and make it easier to turn. It includes a mounting point for a windsurfing sail, an adjustable foil (you can move it forward and back to suit different disciplines), and a beefed-up foot strap to keep you planted when you really start to rip.

Dimensions: 8’ x 31.5” x 4.2” or 7’4” x 30 x 3.8

Materials: Australian pine, carbon fiber, fiberglass

[$1,800; sup.star-board.com]

